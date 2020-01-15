Global Dairy Alternatives Market to Reach $8.51 Billion with 12.5% CAGR Forecast to 2023

Global Dairy Alternatives Market is accounted for $8.51 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% to reach $19.45 billion by 2023. Factors like increasing awareness of consumers toward a vegan diet, lactose intolerance among the population and demand for various fortified dairy food & beverage applications are boosting the market growth. High cost of dairy alternative milk and prominence of low cholesterol and low fat conventional milk will impede the market growth. Furthermore, innovation in flavor & sources of dairy alternative beverages and increasing demand for soy milk, rice milk and almond milk proteins provide wider opportunity for the market to grow.

The soy milk segment accounted for the largest market share due to availability of soy milk varieties offered by dairy alternative manufacturers. The plain unsweetened formulation is anticipated to dominate the market due to the growing demand for unsweetened soy and almond milk for manufacturing various food items. Beverage is projected to be the fastest growing market segment. Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share due to the increasing consumer demand for plant-based food. North America is anticipated to be the fastest growing market due to large consumption of almond milk and large number of manufacturers in this region.

Some of the key players in Global Dairy Alternatives Market are Blue Diamond Growers, Döhler GmbH, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc., Eden Foods Inc., Freedom Foods Group Limited, Nutriops S.L, Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company, Sunopta Inc.,The Hain Celestial Group, Inc, The Whitewave Foods Company, Triballat Noyal and Valsoia S.P.A.

Types Covered:

• Almond Milk

• Coconut Milk

• Hemp Milk

• Oat Milk

• Rice Milk

• Soy Milk

• Other Types

o Hazelnut Milk

Formulations Covered:

• Flavored & Sweetened

• Flavored & Unsweetened

• Plain & Sweetened

• Plain & Unsweetened

Nutritive Components Covered:

• Protein

• Starch

• Vitamins

• Other Nutritive Components

Applications Covered:

• Beverages

o Milk

o Sauces & Dressings

• Food

o Creamer

o Yogurt

o Pudding

o Ice Cream

o Cheese

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Large Retail

• Online

• Small Retail

• Specialty Stores

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Dairy Alternatives Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Almond Milk

5.3 Coconut Milk

5.4 Hemp Milk

5.5 Oat Milk

5.6 Rice Milk

5.7 Soy Milk

5.8 Other Types

5.8.1 Hazelnut Milk

6 Global Dairy Alternatives Market, By Formulation

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Flavored & Sweetened

6.3 Flavored & Unsweetened

6.4 Plain & Sweetened

6.5 Plain & Unsweetened

7 Global Dairy Alternatives Market, By Nutritive Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Protein

7.3 Starch

7.4 Vitamins

7.5 Other Nutritive Components

8 Global Dairy Alternatives Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Beverages

8.2.1 Milk

8.2.2 Sauces & Dressings

8.3 Food

8.3.1 Creamer

8.3.2 Yogurt

8.3.3 Pudding

8.3.4 Ice Cream

8.3.5 Cheese

8.3.5.1 Spreadable

8.3.5.2 Non-Spreadable

