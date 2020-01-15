Global DC Drives Market Regional Landscape, Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects 2018-2024

DC Drives market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in DC Drives Market.

About DC Drives Industry

DC Drives market size will grow from USD 2.21 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.67 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 3.2%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

Increasing demand for electricity along with rising electricity costs has raised a need for energy efficient systems and equipment. Motor systems are one of the most power consuming equipment in an industry. DC drives help achieve energy efficiency and reduce operational costs by regulating the speed of the motor and thereby its power consumption.A DC drive is an electrical device used to regulate the speed of a DC motor by controlling the input voltage and/or amperage to the DC motor. It also rectifies the AC power input into DC feed for the motors. Its primary advantages are increased energy savings and reduced motor wear. It is majorly used for variable torque application in industries such as oil & gas, water & wastewater, and mining.

Companies which are Transforming DC Drives Market are:-



ABB Ltd. , Siemens AG , Schneider Electric Se , Rockwell Automation , Mitsubishi Electric Corporation , Crompton Greaves Limited , Toshiba International Corporation Ltd. , Danfoss Group , Parker Hannifin Co. , Emerson Electric Co. , American Electric Technologies Inc. , GE Power Conversion , KB Electronics , , , , , , ,

By Voltage

Low, Medium, , ,

By Power Rating

Low, Medium, High, ,

By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas , Water & Wastewater , Power Generation , Building Automation , Food & Beverage

By

, , , ,

Regions Covered in DC Drives Market are :-

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

