Global Decorative Coatings Market: Global Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Players Like are PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, NIPSEA GROUP, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Bayer AG, KCC CORPORATION

“Global Decorative Coatings Market” is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 26.97 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 39.09 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased urbanization and industrialization worldwide. The overall spend on construction has increased which is expected to positively impact the decorative coatings market in the forecast period.

Major Companies Involved

PPG Industries Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

NIPSEA GROUP

Kansai Paint Co.Ltd.

Bayer AG,

KCC CORPORATION

Jotun

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

BASF SE

Benjamin Moore & Co.

Masco Corporation

DAW SE

The Arkema Group

Berger Paints India Limited

Cabot Corporation

Clariant

Eastman Chemical Company

Tikkurila

Cromology

HEMPEL A/S

Ashland, and RPM International Inc.

Market Drivers:

Increased urbanization and industrial worldwide driving the rise in construction is expected to drive the growth for decorative coatings market

Advancements and developments in the market is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Environment effects of solvent-borne coatings with VOC emissions involved in its production is expected to restrain the market growth

Vulnerability and fluctuation in the prices of raw materials is also expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global decorative coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of decorative coatings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation:

By Resin Type

Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Polyester, Others

Product

Primer, Enamel, Emulsions, Others

Formulation

Water-Based, Solvent-Based

Substrate

Metal, Plastic, Glass, Others

Coat Type

Top Coat, Base Coat, Others

Application

Architectural, Automotive, Domestic Appliances, Medical, Sporting Goods, Jewellery, Cosmetics, Aerospace

Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2016, The Sherwin-Williams Company announced the confirmation of an agreement with The Valspar Corporation regarding its acquisition. The acquisition will impact the global market expanding the market share and help improve the market strategy of The Sherwin-Williams Company.

In September 2018, Akzo Nobel N.V. announced the acquisition of Xylazel S.A. with the acquisition creating a leader of decorative paints and coatings business in Spain in the shape of Akzo Nobel N.V.

