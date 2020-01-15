Global Defense IT Spending Market up to 2024 added by Marketresearchnest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Defense IT Spending Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 138 pages with table and figures in it.

A military budget (or military expenditure), also known as a defense budget, is the amount of financial resources dedicated by a state to raising and maintaining an armed forces or other methods essential for defense purposes.

The IT and professional services markets are highly competitive and are not dominated by a single company or a small number of companies. A substantial number of companies offer services that overlap and are competitive with most players offer. In addition, the increased importance of offshore labor centers has brought several foreign-based firms into competition. The share of the top three enterprises is about 10%. The key players are Leidos, Accenture, IBM, General Dynamics, BAE Systems, DXC, Dell, Northrop Grumman, Unisys, Atos, Capgemini, Fujitsu, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Amazon, ATandT, CACI International Inc, Atkins and so on.

The global economic malaise over the past several years, lack of confidence for sustained growth and ballooning government deficits are driving reductions in government budgets and, therefore, defense budgets, for the foreseeable future. Even countries with strong economies that are expected to weather the economic turbulence have set budgets that are at best flat, while most countries are planning reductions in defense expenditures over the next five years. At the same time, there has been no reduction in demand for militaries to perform operational missions in response to periodic flaring of regional tensions, as world events continue to validate. The competing tensions of national security concerns and pressure to address structural fiscal issues are causing the militaries in many countries to search for efficiencies and cost-reduction approaches. These efforts are essential to sustain the operational forces, equipment and personnel defense organizations have worked assiduously to develop, with the additional goal of investing in modernization efforts and future capabilities.

The global Defense IT Spending market is valued at 76700 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 88500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Defense IT Spending.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Leidos

Accenture

IBM

General Dynamics

BAE Systems

DXC

Dell

Northrop Grumman

Unisys

Atos

Capgemini

Fujitsu

Oracle

SAP

Microsoft

Amazon

ATandT

CACI International Inc.

Atkins

Services

Hardware

Software

IT Infrastructure

Network and Cyber Security

IT Application

Logistics and Asset Management

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

