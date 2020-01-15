Global Dental Imaging Market Growth Will Escalate Rapidly 2016-2024 by Global Top Brands -Flow Dental Corporation (U.S.)., Progeny Dental Inc. (U.S)., Gendex (U.K.), Danaher (U.S.), Denstply Sirona(U.S.), Midmark Corp. (U.S.), Carestream Health Inc. (Canada), PLANMECA OY (Finland)

The Global Dental Imaging Market is expected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2024, from USD 2.4 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

The Global Dental Imaging Market is experiencing several developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and accusations by its prominent market players and top brands which are driving the market in the terms of sales, import, export, and revenue. This report gives an edge to not just to compete but to outmatch the competition.

The Global Dental Imaging report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2016-2024 for the Global Dental Imaging market. This report prominently contains all the drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis for the Global Dental Imaging market.

The report also holds its place when it comes detailed market definition, classifications, applications, and market trends.

Dental imaging is a method of creating high quality images for the treatment of dental issues. This market is encountering acritical change of innovation with increasing acknowledgment of digital X-ray over analog X-ray. The advantages of digital X-ray gadgets depend on picture quality as well as it addresses concerns of radiation dose management.

Market Segmentation: Global Dental Imaging Market

On the basis of application, global dental imaging market is segmented into diagnostics, surgery, research and forensics. Here, diagnostics dominated the dental imaging market in 2015 however surgical application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.1% in the forecast period due to increase in digital dental X-ray in orthodontics and dental prosthetic procedures.

On the basis of end users, global dental imaging market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, forensic labs and others.

On the basis of geography, global dental imaging market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major market Drivers and Restraints:

Technological advancement

Growing demand in oral care

Increasing healthcare expenses

Rise in the volume of dental fixtures

Growth due to geriatric population

Premium range of dental imaging market

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global dental imaging market are:-

Flow Dental Corporation (U.S.)., Progeny Dental Inc. (U.S)., Gendex (U.K.), Danaher (U.S.), Denstply Sirona(U.S.), Midmark Corp. (U.S.), Carestream Health Inc. (Canada), PLANMECA OY (Finland), LED Dental (U.S.), THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO., LTD. (Japan), VATECH NETWORKS (Republic of Korea), Aribex Inc. (U.S)., KaVo Dental GmbH (Germany), Flow Dental (U.S)., CLEARAY (U.S)., Owandy Radiology (U.S.) andFONA Dental, s.r.o., (Slovak Republic) among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global dental imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of absorbable and non-absorbable sutures market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

