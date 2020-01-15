Global Dental X-ray System Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Dental X-ray System Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Dental X-ray System Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Dentist sees the condition of your teeth from the crown to the roots though Dental x-rays. They also show the bones of the jaw and the overall condition of the bones of your face. During a dental x-ray, radiation passes through your cheek, gums and teeth to strike the special x-ray film clamped between your teeth. New x-ray machines use digital imaging instead of film. In this report, Dental X-ray System includes Ordinary X-ray Machine, Panoramic X-ray Machine and Cone-beam computed tomography systems (CBCT).

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Sirona

Danaher

Planmeca Group

VATECH

FONA

YOSHIDA

Air TECHNIQUES

MORITA

Carestream

ASAHI

Villa

Progeny

Fujian Meisheng

Runyes

Qingdao Zhonglian Hainuo

Qingdao Yakang

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Ordinary X-ray Machine

Panoramic X-ray Machine

CBCT

By Application

Intra-oral system

Extra-oral system

