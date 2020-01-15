Global Dental X-ray System Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Dental X-ray System Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Dental X-ray System Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Dentist sees the condition of your teeth from the crown to the roots though Dental x-rays. They also show the bones of the jaw and the overall condition of the bones of your face. During a dental x-ray, radiation passes through your cheek, gums and teeth to strike the special x-ray film clamped between your teeth. New x-ray machines use digital imaging instead of film. In this report, Dental X-ray System includes Ordinary X-ray Machine, Panoramic X-ray Machine and Cone-beam computed tomography systems (CBCT).
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Sirona
Danaher
Planmeca Group
VATECH
FONA
YOSHIDA
Air TECHNIQUES
MORITA
Carestream
ASAHI
Villa
Progeny
Fujian Meisheng
Runyes
Qingdao Zhonglian Hainuo
Qingdao Yakang
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2417804-global-and-regional-dental-x-ray-system-market-research-report-2017
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Ordinary X-ray Machine
Panoramic X-ray Machine
CBCT
By Application
Intra-oral system
Extra-oral system
At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2417804-global-and-regional-dental-x-ray-system-market-research-report-2017
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Ordinary X-ray Machine
1.1.2.2 Panoramic X-ray Machine
1.1.2.3 CBCT
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Intra-oral system
1.1.3.2 Extra-oral system
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
1.2.2.2 North America
1.2.2.3 Europe
1.2.2.4 South America
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
….
6 Key Manufacturers
6.1 Sirona
6.1.2 Company Information
6.1.2 Product Specifications
6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.2 Danaher
6.2.1 Company Information
6.2.2 Product Specifications
6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.3 Planmeca Group
6.3.1 Company Information
6.3.2 Product Specifications
6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.4 VATECH
6.4.1 Company Information
6.4.2 Product Specifications
6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.5 FONA
6.5.1 Company Information
6.5.2 Product Specifications
6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.6 YOSHIDA
6.6.1 Company Information
6.6.2 Product Specifications
6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.7 Air TECHNIQUES
6.7.1 Company Information
6.7.2 Product Specifications
6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.8 MORITA
6.8.1 Company Information
6.8.2 Product Specifications
6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.9 Carestream
6.9.1 Company Information
6.9.2 Product Specifications
6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.10 ASAHI
6.10.1 Company Information
6.10.2 Product Specifications
6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.11 Villa
6.12 Progeny
6.13 Fujian Meisheng
6.14 Runyes
6.15 Qingdao Zhonglian Hainuo
6.16 Qingdao Yakang
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2417804
Continued….
Contact Us: [email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here