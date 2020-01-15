Global Desk Phones Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2025

Global Desk Phones Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Desk Phones are deployed by most of the small and medium size enterprises for performing their daily business operations. These phones offer users with enriched IP communication with outstanding audio quality. Moreover, these phones are connected with uninterrupted power supplies, owing to which any kind of failure will not hamper the communication process.

Better Resiliency of Desk Phones for Skype, IP PBX, and cloud services is turning to be the major factor which is responsible for driving the growth of Desk Phones market. Desk Phones are not dependable on any kind of operating system, which is another major factor driving the market growth in positive manner.

The global Desk Phones market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Desk Phones market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Desk Phones in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Desk Phones in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Desk Phones market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Desk Phones market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Cisco Systems

Avaya

Mitel Networks

Polycom

Alcatel-Lucent

Grandstream Networks

Snom Technology

NEC

D-Link

Escene

Fanvil Technology

Market size by Product

IP Desk Phones

Digital Desk Phones

Wireless Desk Phones

SIP Desk Phones

VoIP Desk Phones

Market size by End User

Corporate Offices

Hospitality

IT And Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Desk Phones market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Desk Phones market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Desk Phones companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Desk Phones submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Desk Phones are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Desk Phones Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Desk Phones Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 IP Desk Phones

1.4.3 Digital Desk Phones

1.4.4 Wireless Desk Phones

1.4.5 SIP Desk Phones

1.4.6 VoIP Desk Phones

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Desk Phones Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Corporate Offices

1.5.3 Hospitality

1.5.4 IT And Telecom

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Government

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Cisco Systems

11.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Cisco Systems Desk Phones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Cisco Systems Desk Phones Products Offered

11.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

11.2 Avaya

11.2.1 Avaya Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Avaya Desk Phones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Avaya Desk Phones Products Offered

11.2.5 Avaya Recent Development

11.3 Mitel Networks

11.3.1 Mitel Networks Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.Mitel Networks Desk Phones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Mitel Networks Desk Phones Products Offered

11.3.5 Mitel Networks Recent Development

11.4 Polycom

11.4.1 Polycom Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Polycom Desk Phones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Polycom Desk Phones Products Offered

11.4.5 Polycom Recent Development

11.5 Alcatel-Lucent

11.5.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Alcatel-Lucent Desk Phones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Alcatel-Lucent Desk Phones Products Offered

11.5.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

11.6 Grandstream Networks

11.6.1 Grandstream Networks Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Grandstream Networks Desk Phones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Grandstream Networks Desk Phones Products Offered

11.6.5 Grandstream Networks Recent Development

11.7 Snom Technology

11.7.1 Snom Technology Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Snom Technology Desk Phones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Snom Technology Desk Phones Products Offered

11.7.5 Snom Technology Recent Development

11.8 NEC

11.8.1 NEC Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 NEC Desk Phones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 NEC Desk Phones Products Offered

11.8.5 NEC Recent Development

11.9 D-Link

11.9.1 D-Link Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 D-Link Desk Phones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 D-Link Desk Phones Products Offered

11.9.5 D-Link Recent Development

11.10 Escene

11.10.1 Escene Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Escene Desk Phones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Escene Desk Phones Products Offered

11.10.5 Escene Recent Development

11.11 Fanvil Technology

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Desk Phones Market Forecast by Regions

12.1.1 Global Desk Phones Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.1.2 Global Desk Phones Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.2 Desk Phones Market Forecast by Product

12.2.1 Global Desk Phones Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025

12.2.2 Global Desk Phones Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025

12.3 Desk Phones Market Forecast by End User

12.4 North America Desk Phones Forecast

12.5 Europe Desk Phones Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific Desk Phones Forecast

12.7 Central & South America Desk Phones Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa Desk Phones Forecast

Continued………..

