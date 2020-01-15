Global Diameter Signaling Controller Market to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2021

As 4G/LTE networks are rolling out worldwide, the need to manage to signal, in particular, diameter signaling has become important more than ever. The on-going adoption of signaling intensive applications, such as social networking, on smartphones and tablets is generating a flood of network signaling. The Long-Term Evolution (LTE) traffic explosion in years to come will lead to significant increase in signaling traffic load. The current IP-based infrastructure is not built to manage this in a secure and scalable way, making operators face several challenges. It puts the high demand on the core network infrastructure with a rapid increase in a number of network elements to manage. Accordingly, operators are taking a proactive approach towards administering the signaling tsunami as they chalk out their future LTE and IMS rollouts. Diameter Signaling Controller, an extension and replacement of the Remote Authentication Dial-In User Service (RADIUS) protocol for Authentication, Authorization and Accounting (AAA), executes the role of a mediator to facilitate smooth flow of the diameter signaling messages in the network. This eliminates the tangled mesh of flowing diameter signaling messages across multiple IMS elements, thus enhancing scalability, security and flexibility over legacy protocols.

Diameter signaling controller market is segmented on the basis of application, solution and region. By application, diameter signaling control market can be segmented into diameter routing agent (DRA), diameter edge agent (DEA), diameter agent (DA), diameter interworking function (IWF) and diameter load balancer. Diameter signaling controller market can be segmented according to a solution which includes LTE Roaming, Voice over LTE (VoLTE), Diameter policy control & charging and diameter security. Regionally, diameter signaling controller market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Diameter signaling controller market is anticipated to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption rate of LTE technology among mobile phone subscribers across the emerging countries like India, China, and Brazil. North America is the dominating region in diameter signaling controller market and is expected to remain dominant followed by Western Europe during the projected period. Asia-Pacific region is expected to reflect highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The exploding traffic from mobile devices and smartphones promise significant growth opportunity for diameter signaling controller market. The burgeoning penetration of smartphones and LTE, IMS rollouts in developing countries is expected to drive the growth of diameter signaling controller market. Furthermore, the introduction of tiered price plans and the increasing threat of signaling storms in telecommunication are further expected to fuel the growth of diameter signaling controller market during the projected period. However, network integration & management challenges and limited capital expenditure commitment by operators is expected to hinder the growth of diameter signaling controller market amidst the forecast period 2015-2025.

The key vendors in the diameter signaling controller market include Oracle Corporation, F5 Networks Inc., Diametriq LLC, Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson AB, Huawei Technology Co. Ltd., Ulticom Inc., Comptel OYJ, OpenNet PTE Ltd., Sonus Networks Inc. and others. Oracle, via its acquisition of Tekelec and Acme Packet, is currently leading the diameter signaling controller market. Major players in the diameter signaling controller market follow the strategy of introducing cost-effective solutions to gain a competitive edge. In addition, mergers and acquisitions are the other strategy followed by the diameter signaling controller providers to boost their market share.

