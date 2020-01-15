Global E-beam Sterilization Market Manufacturers, Application and Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global E-beam Sterilization Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 118 pages with table and figures in it.

E-beam sterilization is a kind of ionizing radiation. Its principle is to kill microorganisms by using the physical, chemical and biological effects of the target products irradiated by the electron beam produced by the electron accelerator.

Scope of the Report:

The North America has the largest global sales in E-beam Sterilization market, while the Europe is the second sales market for E-beam Sterilization in 2017. The global revenue of E-beam Sterilization products rises up from 179.05 M USD in 2013 to 249.36 M USD in 2017. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the E-beam Sterilization products, which is the result of the spurring needs of downstream customers.

The global E-beam Sterilization market is valued at 790 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1310 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of E-beam Sterilization.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the E-beam Sterilization market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the E-beam Sterilization market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

STERIS AST

Sterigenics

Getinge

IBA Industrial

L3 Applied Technologies

BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH

ITHPP

E-BEAM Services

Sterilizationï¼†Technologies Solutions

Acsion

Steri-Tek

Photon production laboratory

Market Segment by Type, covers

Service

Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Medical Device

Pharmaceuticals

Foods

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

