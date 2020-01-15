Global Exhaust System Market Competition Landscape: BOSAL, MAGNAFLOW, KATCON GLOBAL, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., FennoSteel, Eminox, European Exhaust and Catalyst Ltd, SANGO Co. Ltd., Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Global Exhaust System Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 85.05 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 135.04 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing amounts of environmental pollution and stringent regulations by the particular authorities.

The key players operating in the Global Exhaust System Market are

Faurecia

Tenneco Inc.,

Continental AG

Eberspächer

FUTABA INDUSTRIAL CO.LTD.

Benteler International

Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG

Yutaka Giken Company Limited,

Sejong Industrial Co.Ltd.,

BOSAL,

MAGNAFLOW,

KATCON GLOBAL,

Grand Rock Co. Inc.,

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.,

FennoSteel, Eminox,

European Exhaust and Catalyst Ltd,

SANGO Co. Ltd.,

Calsonic Kansei Corporation,

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. and DENSO CORPORATION.

Segmentation: Global Exhaust System Market

By After-Treatment Device

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

Lean NOx (Nitrogen Oxide) Trap (LNT)

Selective Catalyst Reduction (SCR)

Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)

By Component

Exhaust Manifold

Downpipe

Catalytic Converter

Muffler

Tailpipe

Sensors

Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Truck

Bus

By Aftermarket Vehicle Type

Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV)

Heavy Duty Vehicle (HDV)

By Off-Highway Vehicle Type

Agricultural Tractor

Construction Equipment

By Geography

North America

South America

Europ0065

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global exhaust system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of exhaust system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

