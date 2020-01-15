Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Outlook to 2024 with Top Leading Key Players-ALung Technologies, Inc., OriGen Biomedical, EUROSETS, Sorin Group, MAQUET Holding B. V. & Co. KG, Siemens AG, Abbott, Danaher, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market accounted to USD 250.5 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine report gives inside and outlook on Cardiovascular Devices market. It helps in reckoning the arrangement of the Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market and in conducting a complete analysis regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market development divisions and distinguishes factors driving change.

The Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market is amplifying in the forecast years of 2017-2024 and pulling the Cardiovascular Devices industry with it.

This Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine research helps in understanding the dynamic condition, the market’s significant players, and driving brands. The Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market’s Seven-year period can evaluate how the market is forecasted to evolve. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame by recognizing the most recent Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine improvements, share, and systems utilized by the significant market.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2024.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, application, source, form and process

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

Major market Drivers and Restraints:

Technical Advancements in ECMO Machine

Difficulties Associated with ECMO

Higher Cost of ECMO Procedures

Growing Survival Rates with ECMO

Absence of Skilled Professionals

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market are ALung Technologies, Inc., OriGen Biomedical, EUROSETS, Sorin Group, MAQUET Holding B. V. & Co. KG, Siemens AG, Abbott, Danaher, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Getinge Group, Medtronic, Livanova PLC, Terumo Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Microport Scientific Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Agilent Technologies among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market

By modality the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is segmented into venovenous ECMO, venoarterial ECMO, and arteriovenous ECMO.

By product the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is segmented into cardiac applications, respiratory applications, and extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

On the basis of end-users, the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory centers, and others.

On the basis of geography, global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

