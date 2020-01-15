Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Market Regional Landscape, Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects 2019-2024
Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Market.
gasoline direct injection (GDI), also known as petrol direct injection, direct petrol injection, spark-ignited direct injection (SIDI) and fuel-stratified injection (FSI), is a variant of fuel injection employed in modern two-stroke and four-stroke gasoline engines. The gasoline is highly pressurized, and injected via a common rail fuel line directly into the combustion chamber of each cylinder, as opposed to conventional multipoint fuel injection that injects fuel into the intake tract or cylinder port. Directly injecting fuel into the combustion chamber requires high-pressure injection, whereas low pressure is used injecting into the intake tract or cylinder port.Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) is a new technology that follows Port Fuel Injection (PFI). Instead of injecting the fuel on the back side of each intake valve for each cylinder GDI sprays directly into each cylinder.
The global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Four-cylinder GDI
Six-cylinder GDI
Others
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Passenger Vehicle
Light Trucks
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Bosch
Denso
Delphi
Continental
Magneti Marelli
Hitachi
Keihin
Stanadyne
Regions Covered in Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Market are:-
- North and South America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- India
