Global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Report, by Development, Trends, Investigation 2019 and Forecast to 2024

STATCOM or Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM is also called Static Var Generator, SVG) is a shunt device, which uses force-commutated power electronics (i.e. GTO, IGBT) to control power flow and improve transient stability on electrical power networks. It is also a member of the so-called Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) devices. The STATCOM basically performs the same function as the static var compensators but with some advantages. According to Component, SVG can be divided into GTO type, IGBT type, IGCT type, SCR type, GTR type, MOSFET type. FACTS-based power conversion equipment generally used full-controlled devices, mainly choose GTO, modified GTO (IGBT, MTO, ETO) and (HV) IGBT and other devices.

The global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Low Voltage STATCOM

High Voltage STATCOM

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Renewable Energy

Electric Utilities

Industrial & Manufacturing

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

ABB

Siemens

Rongxin

Sieyuan Electric

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Electric

S&C Electric

GE

AMSC

Ingeteam

Beijing In-power Electric Co., Ltd

Comsys AB

Merus Power

Regions Covered in Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Market are:-

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

