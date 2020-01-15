Global Glass Recycling Forecast to 2024 Published by Marketresearchnest

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Glass Recycling Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 139 pages with table and figures in it.

Glass Recycling is the processing of waste glass into usable products. Glass waste should be separated by chemical composition, and then, depending on the end use and local processing capabilities, might also have to be separated into different colors. When glass is used for new container manufacturing, it is virtually infinitely recyclable. The processing and use of recycled glass in manufacturing conserves raw materials, and reduces energy consumption. That which is not recycled, but crushed, reduces the volume of waste sent to landfills.

Scope of the Report:

Glass Recycling can be classified into two types: Container Glass and Construction Glass. Survey results showed that Container Glass of the Glass Recycling market is 35.24%, 60.8% is Construction Glass in 2017. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Recycled Glass. So, Recycled Glass has a huge market potential in the future.

The global Glass Recycling market is valued at 2610 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3670 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Glass Recycling.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Glass Recycling market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Container Glass

Construction Glass

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Alcohol

Food and Beverages

Construction

Others

