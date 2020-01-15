Global Grape seed oil Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Grape seed oil (also called grapeseed oil or grape oil, abbreviation: GSO) is pressed from the seeds of grapes, and is thus an abundant by-product of winemaking. Grape seed oil is low in saturated fats and high in polyunsaturated fats making it a healthy choice for the heart and cardiovascular system. Grape seed oil is an excellent source of linoleic acid, an omega-6 essential fatty acid that cannot be synthesized by the human body but is a nutritional necessity for healthy development and growth. Grape seed oil is a pale to yellow usually semidrying fatty oil and is commonly used in cooking, cosmetics and health products etc.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1692870-global-grape-seed-oil-market-data-survey-report-2025

The global Grape Seed Oil market will reach xxx Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% from 2018-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)

Average market price by SUK

Major applications

Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:

Mediaco VracTytex Agson Global Henkel Saint-Gobain

Tampieri GroupMedline Symrise AG Bostik 3M

Borges Mediterranean GroupKaneka Nantong Menthol Factory H.B. Fuller Klingspor

Lesieur Solutions IndustriesPatterson Medical Takasago Savare Hermes Abrasives

OlitaliaSuprima Tienyuan Chem Beardow Adams Mirka

Gustav HeessSkil-Care Arora Aromatics Adtek Malaysia SIA Abrasives (Bosch)

Pietro CoricelliAliMed Fengle Perfume Moresco Nihon Kenshi

JinyuoneBort Swati Menthol & Allied Chem Palmetto Adhesives Company Ekamant

Food & VineHipSaver Nectar Lifesciences Cattie Adhesives Awuko

Oleificio SalvadoriPlum Enterprises Bhagat Aromatics Guangdong Nenghui Gator

Costa d’OroPersonal Safety KM Chemicals Sankyo-Rikagaku

MazolaPosey Silverline Chemicals Carborundum Universal

SeedoilHornsby Comfy Hips Yinfeng Pharma Keystone Abrasives

SANOVital Base Great Nation Essential Oils Kovax

SophimImpactwear Xiangsheng Perfume Dongguan Jinyang

Aromex IndustryPrevent Products BASF Sunmight

Qingdao PujingIfan Chem Guangdong Shunhui

Kunhua Biological TechnologyMentha & Allied Products

Guanghua OilNeeru Enterprises

Hebei xinqidian BiotechnologyVinayak

Hindustan Mint&Agro Products

A.G. Industries

Major applications as follows:

Food Industry

Cosmetics

Supplements and health-care

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1692870-global-grape-seed-oil-market-data-survey-report-2025

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.4 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Mediaco VracTytex Agson Global Henkel Saint-Gobain

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.2 Tampieri GroupMedline Symrise AG Bostik 3M

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product Specifications

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.3 Borges Mediterranean GroupKaneka Nantong Menthol Factory H.B. Fuller Klingspor

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product Specifications

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.4 Lesieur Solutions IndustriesPatterson Medical Takasago Savare Hermes Abrasives

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product Specifications

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.5 OlitaliaSuprima Tienyuan Chem Beardow Adams Mirka

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product Specifications

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.6 Gustav HeessSkil-Care Arora Aromatics Adtek Malaysia SIA Abrasives (Bosch)

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product Specifications

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.7 Pietro CoricelliAliMed Fengle Perfume Moresco Nihon Kenshi

3.7.1 Company Information

3.7.2 Product Specifications

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.8 JinyuoneBort Swati Menthol & Allied Chem Palmetto Adhesives Company Ekamant

3.8.1 Company Information

3.8.2 Product Specifications

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.9 Food & VineHipSaver Nectar Lifesciences Cattie Adhesives Awuko

3.9.1 Company Information

3.9.2 Product Specifications

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.10 Oleificio SalvadoriPlum Enterprises Bhagat Aromatics Guangdong Nenghui Gator

3.10.1 Company Information

3.10.2 Product Specifications

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.11 Costa d’OroPersonal Safety KM Chemicals Sankyo-Rikagaku

3.12 MazolaPosey Silverline Chemicals Carborundum Universal

3.13 SeedoilHornsby Comfy Hips Yinfeng Pharma Keystone Abrasives

3.14 SANOVital Base Great Nation Essential Oils Kovax

3.15 SophimImpactwear Xiangsheng Perfume Dongguan Jinyang

3.16 Aromex IndustryPrevent Products BASF Sunmight

3.17 Qingdao PujingIfan Chem Guangdong Shunhui

3.18 Kunhua Biological TechnologyMentha & Allied Products

3.19 Guanghua OilNeeru Enterprises

3.20 Hebei xinqidian BiotechnologyVinayak

3.21 Hindustan Mint&Agro Products

3.22 A.G. Industries

4 Major Application

4.1 Food Industry

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Food Industry Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Cosmetics

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Cosmetics Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Supplements and health-care

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 Supplements and health-care Market Size and Forecast

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1692870

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)