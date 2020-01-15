Global Healthcare Biometrics Market Analysis By Top Players like NEC Corporation, 3M Cogent, Inc., Safran S.A., Crossmatch Technologies, Inc., Impravata, Inc., Suprema, Inc.,

The biometric is an essential bit of tool in towards world of cyber and data threats and is used across all industries such as mobile & technology, security, banking, government, defence, healthcare among others. According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, in 2014 about 45% of all data breaches regarding identity thefts were of healthcare. Biometric plays a pivotal role in today’s healthcare system, it enables the proper functioning and security of healthcare IT processes. Biometric solutions is used to prevent free access by identify and recognizing an individual’s unique traits such as face, palm fingerprint, DNA, voice among others.

“Global Healthcare Biometrics Market” has accounted to market revenue of USD 1.4 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Insights in the report

Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations.

Market share and size of all the foremost industry players.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Xyz Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies

Drivers and restrains of the market

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in this market are

PalmSecure Biolock

PalmSecure ID Match and PalmSecure TrueIdentity.

Global Healthcare Biometrics Market – Leading Key Players

biometric solutions

NEC Corporation

3M Cogent, Inc.

Safran S.A.

Crossmatch Technologies, Inc.

Impravata, Inc.

Suprema, Inc.

Lumidigm

ZKteco

Digital Persona

Bioconnect

Thales S.A.

Fulcrum biometrics

M2SYS

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size and growth rate during the forecast year?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the manufacturers of the Healthcare Biometrics market?

What are the threats of new entrants?

Market Segmentation: Global Healthcare Biometrics Market

By Product Type

(Single Factor Recognition (Fingerprint, Face, Palm, Others), Two factor Recognition, Multi Factor Recognition)

By Application

(Healthcare Record Security, Patient Tracking, Remote Patient Monitoring, Workforce Management, Others)

By End User

(Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Organizations, Research & Academic Institutes)

By Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Rest of the World)

