Global Human Micobiome Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
The Human Microbiome is the collection of all the microorganisms living in association with the human body. These communities consist of a variety of microorganisms including eukaryotes, archaea, bacteria and viruses. Bacteria in an average human body number ten times more than human cells, for a total of about 1000 more genes than are present in the human genome. Because of their small size, however, microorganisms make up only about 1 to 3 percent of our body mass (that’s 2 to 6 pounds of bacteria in a 200-pound adult).
Vedanta
Seres Therapeutics
Second Genome
Rebiotix
ActoGeniX
Enterome BioScience
AvidBiotics
4D Pharma Research Ltd
Enterologics
Metabogen
Metabiomics
Ritter Pharmaceuticals
Osel
Symberix
Miomics
Symbiotix Biotherapies
MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Gastrointestinal Tract Human Micobiome
Urogenital Tract Human Micobiome
Others
By End-User / Application
Treatment
Diagnosis
