Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2025

The Intelligent Road System is the tested route to mitigate the traffic congestion problem. It is an application that is designed to provide customized solutions to improve the transportation system. The major objective of this system is to evaluate, develop, analyze and integrate new technologies and concept to achieve the traffic efficacy.

The major growth driver of Intelligent Road System Market includes increasing concern about traffic congestion, increasing need of road safety improvements, and shifting of freight industry from unorganized to organized sector among others.

In 2018, the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) market size was 2580 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5920 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Road System (IRS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ricardo

TomTom

International BV

Siemen

WS Atkins

Kapsch Trafficcom

Q-Free ASA

EFKON

Iteris

Lanner Electronics

Roper Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wireless Communication

Computational Technologies

Floating Car Data/ Floating Cellular Data

Sensing Technologies

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Emergency Vehicle Notification System

Automatic Road Enforcement

Variable Speed Limits

Collision Avoidance System

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Wireless Communication

1.4.3 Computational Technologies

1.4.4 Floating Car Data/ Floating Cellular Data

1.4.5 Sensing Technologies

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Emergency Vehicle Notification System

1.5.3 Automatic Road Enforcement

1.5.4 Variable Speed Limits

1.5.5 Collision Avoidance System

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size

2.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Intelligent Road System (IRS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Ricardo

12.1.1 Ricardo Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

12.1.4 Ricardo Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Ricardo Recent Development

12.2 TomTom

12.2.1 TomTom Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

12.2.4 TomTom Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 TomTom Recent Development

12.3 International BV

12.3.1 International BV Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

12.3.4 International BV Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 International BV Recent Development

12.4 Siemen

12.4.1 Siemen Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

12.4.4 Siemen Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Siemen Recent Development

12.5 WS Atkins

12.5.1 WS Atkins Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

12.5.4 WS Atkins Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 WS Atkins Recent Development

Continued…….

