Global Operating Room Management Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

Operating room management is the science of how to run an Operating Room Suite. Operational operating room management focuses on maximizing operational efficiency at the facility, i.e. to maximize the number of surgical cases that can be done on a given day while minimizing the required resources and related costs.

Major market drivers are the emphasis on healthcare system cost control, efficiency improvement in operating rooms, demand and redevelopment projects and funding to improve OR infrastructure, growing prevalence of diseases, and the growing number of surgeries due to growing number of geriatric populations which are more susceptible for number of diseases. However, the high operational cost associated with the setting up of operating room management is a restraint factor that cannot be ignored.

Geographically, the operating room management system market is leading by North America and Europe, North America (totally48% share in 2017) led by the U.S. commands the largest market share owing to the faster uptake of new technology, presence of well-developed hospital infrastructures and largest number of multi-specialty hospitals. Europe accounts for the second largest market led by Germany, France and the U.K., with about 30% share in 2017. Asia Pacific regions is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR growth led by Japan, china and Korea.

The global Operating Room Management market is valued at 3690 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4930 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Operating Room Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Operating Room Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cerner Corp.

McKesson Corp

BD

GE Healthcare

Omnicell, Inc.

Getinge AB

Richard Wolf GmbH

Steris PLC

Barco NV

Surgical Information Systems

Ascom

Market Segment by Type, covers

Services

Software Solutions

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Anesthesia Information Management Systems

Data Management and Communication Solutions

Operating Room Supply Management Solutions

Operating Room Scheduling Solutions

Performance Management Solutions

Other Solutions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

