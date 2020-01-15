Global Powder Metallurgy Market Market Report Forecast by Development, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)
About Powder Metallurgy Market Industry
Powder metallurgy (PM) refers to processes by which materials or components are made from metal powders. PM processes can avoid, or greatly reduce, the need to use metal removal processes, thereby drastically reducing yield losses in manufacture and often resulting in lower costs. Powder metallurgy is also used to make unique materials impossible to melt or form in other ways.
The global Powder Metallurgy market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Ferrous
Non-ferrous
Others
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Industrial
Others
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
GKN
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Hitachi Chemical
Fine Sinter
Miba AG
Porite
PMG Holding
AAM
Hoganas AB
AMETEK Specialty Metal Products
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
Burgess-Norton
Carpenter Technology
Diamet
Dongmu
Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy
Weida
Regions Covered in Powder Metallurgy Market Market are :-
- North and South America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- India
