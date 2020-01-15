Global Probiotics Gummies Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2019-2025
The global Probiotics Gummies market is valued at 160 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 260 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025.
This comprehensive Probiotics Gummies Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
- Digestive Advantage
- Walgreens
- CVS Pharmacy
- Renew Life
- Nature’s Bounty
- Fortify
- Nature’s Way
- Rainbow Light
- Smarty Pants
- Jamieson
- Olly
- Nordic Naturals
- Rexall Sundown
Segment by Type
Digestive Support
Immune Support
Segment by Application
For Child
For Adult
