Global: Runway Debris Monitoring System (RDMS) Market 2019

Runway FOD relates to various obects (fallen from aircraft or vehicles, broken ground equipment, birds, etc.) that are present on a runway that may adversely affect fast-moving aircraft (during take-off and landing). Runway FOD has the greatest potential of causing damage.

The airport runway debris monitoring system (RDMS) market continues to be heavily consolidated. The level of consolidation in the airport runway foreign objects debris (FOD) detection systems market can be gauged from the report finding that four players account for over 83% revenue share of the market in 2017. The companies -Stratech Group, QinetiQ, Xsight Systems, and Trex Enterprises continue to focus on RandD, global expansion, and competitive pricing to strengthen their position.

The global Runway Debris Monitoring System (RDMS) market is valued at 19 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 27 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Runway Debris Monitoring System (RDMS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Trex Enterprises

Xsight

Stratech Systems

QinetiQ

Fixed System

Vehicle Mounted System

Civil Aviation

Military Aviation

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

