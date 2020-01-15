Global Therapy Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2024-Marketresearchnest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Therapy Management Software Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 137 pages with table and figures in it.

The term “therapy management software” applies to any software that helps therapists deliver better care, manage their practice or process their billing. These systems offer a range of tools that facilitate everything from clinical documentation to scheduling and insurance claims submission.

Scope of the Report:

Therapy Management Software is widely used in Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and other field. The most proportion of Therapy Management Software is used for Hospitals, and the proportion in 2018 is about 47.88%.

The global Therapy Management Software market is valued at 11700 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 16200 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Therapy Management Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Therapy Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Therapy Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

Epic System

Athenahealth

Fujitsu

eClinicalWorks

Henry Schein

Agfa

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

InterSystems

NEC

Quality Systems

CureMD

Neusoft Corporation

Cambio Healthcare Systems

Surescripts

CloudPital

Goodwill

Fresenius Medical Care

Therigy

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

