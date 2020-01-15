Global Tracheostomy Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
Tracheotomy is a surgical procedure which consists of making an incision on the anterior aspect of the neck and opening a direct airway through an incision in the trachea (windpipe). The resulting stoma (hole), or tracheostomy, can serve independently as an airway or as a site for a tracheostomy tube to be inserted; this tube allows a person to breathe without the use of their nose or mouth. Both surgical and percutaneous techniques are widely used in current surgical practice.
This report studies the global Tracheostomy market, analyzes and researches the Tracheostomy development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Medtronic
Teleflex Medical
Smiths Medical
TRACOE Medical
ConvaTec
Boston Medical
Cook Inc
Fuji Systems
Pulmodyne
Well Lead
TuoRen
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Tracheostomy Tubes
Tracheostomy Ventilation Accessories
Tracheostomy Clean & Care Kits
Cannula
Others
By End-User / Application
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Homecare
Others
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
6.2 by End-Use / Application
6.3 by Regions
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
7.2 by End-Use / Application
7.3 by Regions
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
8.2 by End-Use / Application
8.3 by Regions
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
9.2 by End-Use / Application
9.3 by Regions
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
10.2 by End-Use / Application
10.3 by Regions
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2018-2023)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2018-2023)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2018-2023)
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Medtronic
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Teleflex Medical
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Smiths Medical
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 TRACOE Medical
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 ConvaTec
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Boston Medical
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Cook Inc
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Fuji Systems
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Pulmodyne
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Well Lead
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 TuoRen
