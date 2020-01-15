Growth of Kimchi in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Kimchi Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 136 pages with table and figures in it.

Kimchi is a traditional fermented food in Korean cuisine. It is a traditional side dish made from salted and fermented vegetables, most commonly cabbage and Korean radishes, with a variety of seasonings, including chili powder, scallions, garlic, ginger, etc. There are hundreds of varieties of kimchi made with different vegetables as the main ingredients. In the past, kimchi was traditionally stored underground in jars to keep cool during warm months and remain unfrozen throughout the winter months, during which time it was a vital source of vegetables. With the developing of technology, kimchi refrigerators are more commonly used to store kimchi.

This report studies the Kimchi Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Korea and China. The manufacturers in Korea have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as CJ, DAESANG and DONGWON Fï¼†B. The market size of Revenue in Korea was 1464.47 million USD in 2017 and it will be 2205.68 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR 5.25% from 2017 to 2025.

Chinese manufacturers also play important roles in the market of kimchi, they are vital providers for Korean Kimchi market. And the same times, Korean manufacturers also export their Kimchi to the Japan, USA and rest of word. There are many small companies in the USA, they manage their business as a family style, and the business scale is not so large.

The worldwide market for Kimchi is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 3850 million US$ in 2024, from 3000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Kimchi in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CJ

Daesang

Dongwon FandB

Sinto Gourmet

Cosmos Food

Real Pickles

Lucky Foods

Mama O’S

Sunja’s

Top Gourmet

King’s Asian Gourmet

Choi’s Kimchi

MILKimchi

Qingdao Jingfugong

Qingdao Meilinda

Qingdao Nongyu

Qingdao Dongshengda

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Baechu-kimchi

Dongchimi

Kkakdugi

Pa-kimchi

Oi Sobagi

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Households

Commercial

Highlights of the Global Kimchi report:

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Kimchi market.

Chapter 1, to describe Kimchi Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Kimchi , with sales, revenue, and price of Kimchi , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Kimchi , for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

, for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Kimchi market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Kimchi sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

