Growth of Online to Offline Commerce in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

O2O (online to offline) refers to a new-type e-commerce model in which through the websites in the online shopping malls or their own websites, the merchants show the information of products and services to customers; meanwhile, through QR code, APP or location based service (LBS), customers login the online stores or filter the online products and services and then make the order and pay the bills, but they validate and experience the consumptions offline. This model not only meets the personalized demand of customers, but also helps the merchants to propagate their information of products and services faster, farther and wider.

Growth of the online travel market is driven by the increase in internet penetration, rise in disposable income of people in emerging markets, and ease of comparing a variety of travel options online. Market players are introducing innovative travel and vacation package deals to assist travelers in making sound travel decisions as per their spending capability, such as affordable packages for international destination, discounts on car rentals and cash back on international flights.

The global Online to Offline Commerce market is valued at 119200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 242700 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online to Offline Commerce.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Booking Holdings

Expedia

Uber

Didi Chuxing

Airbnb

Ctrip

com

Meituan Dianping

com

Tuniu Corporation

Fang Holdings Limited

Leju Holding Limited

Alibaba Health

Ping An Good Doctor

Grab Holdings

eHi Auto Services Limited

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Group-Buying Platform

Online Shopping Platform

Business Circle Platform

Travel and Tourism

Hotel Booking

Ridesharing

Restaurant

Others

