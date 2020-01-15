MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Polymer Gel Market Information: by type (hydrogel, aerogel), forms (particle forms, amorphous gel, sheets, solid molded forms, blankets), raw material (PVA, PAA, PAN, PAM, silicone), end-use industry (cosmetics & personal care, healthcare, agriculture, water treatment, building & construction, chemical, electrical & electronics), and region – Forecast till 2023” new report to its research database. The report spread across 217 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Polymer gel is a liquid-like wet and soft-solid material that consists of a cross-linked elastic network and a fluid that fills the interstitial spaces of the network. It can undergo large deformation. The long polymer molecules network keeps the liquid intact and confers a solid appearance. It shows a variety of stimuli-responsive actions responding to the external changes in the environment.

This report studies the Polymer Gel market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Polymer Gel market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

According to MRFR analysis, the global polymer gel market is projected to reach USD 16,312.5 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.55% during the review period. The increasing investments in the healthcare sector by the governments in developing countries is projected to drive the growth of the global market. Based on type, the hydrogel segment accounted for the largest market share of 91.51% in 2017 and is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.47% in the coming years. This is attributed to the surging demand for hydrogels in the medical, personal care, electrical and electronics, and agricultural industries. The aerogel segment is expected to exhibit a high CAGR of 8.69% during the forecast period owing to its extreme porosity, resistance to heat transfer, ultralow density, and superlative energy damping. By raw material, the poly acrylic acid (PAA) segment dominated the global market and was valued at USD 5,472.3 million in 2017 owing to its biodegradability and various applications in the healthcare and agricultural industries. On the basis of form, the amorphous segment held the largest market share of 38.94% in 2017 due to its increasing applications in wound care solutions, in the healthcare industry. Robust growth in the demand for polymer gels in the cosmetics and personal care industry for cosmetic surgeries and beauty products is expected to favor the market growth. Based on end-use industry, the cosmetics and personal care segment accounted for the largest market share of 29.61% and was valued at USD 3,362.7 million in 2017. This is attributed to the surging demand for polymer gel in hair care products, facial masks, sunscreens, clear gels, skin care products, mascaras, and cuticle coats due to its low tack and non-oily properties. The growing consumer awareness about healthcare and personal hygiene, especially in emerging economies, is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

However, complex and high-cost production process are expected to hamper the growth of the global polymer gel market.

Regional Analysis

The global polymer gel market has been analyzed across five key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register a high CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for polymer gel in the cosmetics and personal care, agricultural, and healthcare industries. Factors such as the growth of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market, growing standards of living, and increasing use of e-commerce in the region are expected to propel the growth of the regional market. China is the leading country in the region and is expected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 7.97% in the coming years owing to rising healthcare spending as well as purchasing power, and growing infrastructure development. The North American market is expected to be the second-largest and was valued at USD 2,607.5 million in 2017 due to the rapidly growing healthcare industry. The US market is the major contributor in the region and is expected to register a significant CAGR of 6.01% during the review period. This is attributed to the easy availability and marketing of personal care products and growing medical sector. The European market was valued at USD 2,375.6 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a substantial CAGR of 5.13% by 2023 owing to the rapidly growing cosmetics and personal care industry. The market in Germany is the major contributor in the region and is expected to reach USD 976.6 million by 2023 owing to technological advancements and growing investment in capacity expansion of polymer gel production. The Middle East and Africa market held a moderate market share and is projected to register an encouraging CAGR of 6.86% during the forecast period owing to the surging demand for polymer gel in the oil and gas industry. The Latin American market accounted for the lowest market share and is expected to reach USD 1,119.0 million at a CAGR of 6.43% in the following years due to the surging demand for polymer gel in water treatment and agricultural industries.

Segmentation

The global polymer gel market has been segmented on the basis of type, raw material, form, end-use industry, and region.

market has been segmented on the basis of type, raw material, form, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the global polymer gel market has been categorized into hydrogel, aerogel, and others.

market has been categorized into hydrogel, aerogel, and others. By raw material, the global polymer gel market has been classified into PAA, poly vinyl alcohol (PVA), poly acrylonitrile (PAN), silicon, and others.

market has been classified into PAA, poly vinyl alcohol (PVA), poly acrylonitrile (PAN), silicon, and others. On the basis of form, the global polymer gel market has been divided into amorphous, semi-crystalline, blanket, particle, monolith, and others.

market has been divided into amorphous, semi-crystalline, blanket, particle, monolith, and others. Based on end-use industry, the global polymer gel market has been segmented into cosmetics and personal care, healthcare, oil and gas, agriculture, building and construction, water treatment, electrical and electronics, and others.

market has been segmented into cosmetics and personal care, healthcare, oil and gas, agriculture, building and construction, water treatment, electrical and electronics, and others. The global polymer gel market has been studied across five key regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global polymer gel market are BASF SE (Germany), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan), SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO., LTD. (Japan), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Chemtex Speciality Limited (India), SNF Holding Company(US), KATECHO, INC. (US), and Aerogel Technologies, LLC (Ukraine).

Key Findings

As per MRFR analysis, the global polymer gel market is projected to reach USD 16,312.5 million by the end of the forecast period at a robust CAGR of 6.55% during the assessment period.

is projected to reach by the end of the forecast period at a robust during the assessment period. By type, the hydrogel segment dominated the global market with 91.51% market share and was valued at USD 10,392.6 million in 2017.

in 2017. Based on raw material, the PAA segment accounted for the largest market share of 18% in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 6.49% by 2023.

and is expected to exhibit a healthy by 2023. By form, the amorphous was the largest segment and was valued at USD 4,422.6 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 6,245.5 during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. On the basis of end-use industry, the cosmetics and personal care segment dominated the global market and is expected to reach USD 4,785.2 million with a significant CAGR of 6.39%.

with a significant Asia-Pacific is a growing market for the key market players during the forecast period and accounted the largest market share of 51% in 2017. This is attributed to increasing investments in the healthcare industry by the governments in developing countries, rapid industrialization, large consumer base, and the growing FMCG market.

