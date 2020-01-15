Hemp-based Foods Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2025) | Analysis
MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Hemp-based Foods Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 107 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.
This comprehensive Hemp-based Foods Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
- Manitoba Harvest
- Hemp Oil Canada
- Braham and Murray
- Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech
- Canah International
- GIGO Food
- Just Hemp Foods
- North American Hemp and Grain Co.
- Yunnan Industrial Hemp
- Nutiva
- Hempco
- Agropro
- GFR Ingredients Inc.
- Naturally Splendid
- Navitas Organics
- Yishutang
- Hemp Foods Australia
- Elixinol
- Canada Hemp Foods
- Mettrum Originals
Segment by Type
Whole Hemp Seed
Hulled Hemp Seed
Hemp Seed Oil
Hemp Protein Powder
Others
Segment by Application
Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Others
