HPL Boards Market Market by New Market opportunities, Income, Cost Analysis, Market Development and Market Dynamics Forces

HPL Boards Market Industry Overview:
High Pressure Laminate or HPL, is the direct descendent of the original plastic laminate. It is considered to be one of the most durable decorative surface materials and is available with special performance properties including chemical, fire and wear resistance. Special grades of HPL can be postformed around curved edges by application of heat and restraint.
The global HPL Boards market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
6 – 8mm
8 – 10mm
10 – 12mm
12 – 14mm
14 – 16mm
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Facades
Table Tops
Interior Decoration
Furniture
Kitchen Cabinets
Laboratory Counter Top
Others
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Fletcher Building
Wilsonart International
EGGER
SWISS KRONO
Trespa International
Kronospan
Pfleiderer
Panolam Industries
Abet Laminati
ASD Laminat
Sonae Indústria
BerryAlloc
Arpa Industriale
ATI Laminates
OMNOVA Solutions
Zhenghang Decorative Materials
Guangzhou G&P
Anhui Xima
