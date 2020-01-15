HPL Boards Market Market by New Market opportunities, Income, Cost Analysis, Market Development and Market Dynamics Forces

HPL Boards Market market reports provides a comprehensive overview of the global market size and share. HPL Boards Market market data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization

HPL Boards Market Industry Overview:

High Pressure Laminate or HPL, is the direct descendent of the original plastic laminate. It is considered to be one of the most durable decorative surface materials and is available with special performance properties including chemical, fire and wear resistance. Special grades of HPL can be postformed around curved edges by application of heat and restraint.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

6 – 8mm

8 – 10mm

10 – 12mm

12 – 14mm

14 – 16mm

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Facades

Table Tops

Interior Decoration

Furniture

Kitchen Cabinets

Laboratory Counter Top

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Fletcher Building

Wilsonart International

EGGER

SWISS KRONO

Trespa International

Kronospan

Pfleiderer

Panolam Industries

Abet Laminati

ASD Laminat

Sonae Indústria

BerryAlloc

Arpa Industriale

ATI Laminates

OMNOVA Solutions

Zhenghang Decorative Materials

Guangzhou G&P

Anhui Xima



