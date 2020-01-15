Industrial Labels Market: 2019 Worldwide Opportunities, market Share, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Prediction To 2024
Industrial Labels market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Industrial Labels Market.
About Industrial Labels Industry
Industrial Labels market size will grow from USD 45.23 Billion in 2017 to USD 62.93 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 5.66%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.
The market is growing due to growth in end-use industries such as construction, aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer durables, transportation & logistics, and many more. Along with the same, rise in demand of sustainable & recyclable labeling & packaging material has fueled the market for industrial labels. Emerging economies such as India, South Africa, Brazil, and oil-centric GCC (Gulf Cooperation Countries) possess a great potential for the industrial labels market.
Companies which are Transforming Industrial Labels Market are:-
Avery Dennison Corporation , 3M , Dupont , Ccl Industries Inc. , Brady Corporation , Cenveo Corporation , Henkel AG & Co. KGAA , H.B. Fuller , Fuji Seal International, Inc. , Dunmore, , , , , , , , , ,
By Type
Warning/Security Labels , Equipment Asset Labels , Weatherproof Labels , Branding Labels , Others
By Mechanism
Pressure Sensitive Labeling , Glue-Applied Labeling , Heat Transfer , Others,
By Raw Material
Metal Labels , Plastic/Polymer Labels , , ,
By Identification Technology
Barcode , RFID , Others, ,
By Printing Technology
Flexography , Offset , Digital Printing , Screen Printing , Others
By End-Use Industry
Transportation & Logistics , Automotive , Consumer Durables , Construction , Others
Regions Covered in Industrial Labels Market are :-
- North and South America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- India
