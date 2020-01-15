Insurance IT Spending Market Share, Potential Growth, Regional Analysis and Future Prospect till 2025

Insurance IT Spending Market 2019

Insurance firms in the US are deploying several big data and analytics technologies for effective risk and compliance management. Analytics solutions help insurance firms to increase their profitability and competitiveness in both domestic and global insurance markets.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Insurance IT Spending market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Insurance IT Spending market by product type and applications/end industries.

The increased application of advanced analytical tools such as descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytical solutions has helped insurance firms to obtain accurate estimation of the highly demanded products. Increased adoption of social media monitoring and analytical tools in the insurance sector will result in the elevated sale of insurance products in the coming years.

The global Insurance IT Spending market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Insurance IT Spending.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Accenture

CSC

Fiserv

Guidewire Software

Oracle

Andesa

Cognizant

EXL Service

FIS

Genpact

Majesco

Microsoft

Pegasystems

SAP

StoneRiver

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software spending

Hardware spending

IT services spending

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial P&C insurance

Personal P&C insurance

Health and medical insurance

Life and accident insurance

Insurance administration and risk consulting

Annuities

