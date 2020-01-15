Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 118 pages with table and figures in it.

Last Mile Delivery is a term used in supply chain management and transportation planning to describe the movement of people and goods from a transportation hub to a final destination in the home, in this report the Last Mail Delivery is not only the transport services, it also including the installation service such as the customer purchases a furniture or household appliance, the logistics officer will installs that.

This report studies the Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/513563

Scope of the Report:

Dedicated e-commerce warehousing and distribution contracts are increasingly being awarded to logistics providers. A key trend in the global logistics industry is the provision of value-added services and bespoke solutions. Logistics providers are increasing their focus on specific industry sectors such as high-technology, automotive and pharmaceuticals, and offering additional value-added services that make their services more relevant for client needs. New technologies are finding their way into logistics services in order to improve productivity and enhance service. New logistics technologies being developed include vehicle management software, self-driving vehicles, robotics, internet of things applications and augmented reality. The largest logistics providers are characterized by differing service lines, asset ownership models, geographical scope and types of customers they serve.

Market growth will also be driven by the continued outsourcing of supply chain activity to third-party logistics providers. This includes increase in the scope of contracts when they are renewed. However, a key factor which will offset the impact of this on market growth is the efficiency savings made by logistics providers which are passed back to clients. Further consolidation is expected as logistics providers seek to add new service capabilities and geographical scope to enable them to support global clients and hence, build their position in the competitive global market.

The global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market is valued at 3020 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4890 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

XPO

Fidelitone Last Mile Inc

EuroAGD

SEKO

United Parcel Service

Werner Global Logistics

Ryder

com, Inc

B. Hunt Transport

Wayfair

MondoConvenienza

Schneider Electric

Geek Squad Inc

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Last-Mile-Delivery-for-E-commerce-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Countries-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Traditional Logistics

Non-traditional Logistics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Furniture Assembly

Household Appliance Installation

Other Services

Highlights of the Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/513563

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr.Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook