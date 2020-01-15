LATEX FOAM MATTRESS MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025

The global Latex Foam Mattress market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Latex Foam Mattress volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Latex Foam Mattress market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Latex Foam Mattress in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Latex Foam Mattress manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hilding Anders

Pikolin

Recticel

Silentnight

Sealy

Simmons

Breckle

Magniflex

Tempur-Pedic

Ekornes

Select Comfort

Serta

Veldeman Group

Auping Group

KingKoil

Ecus

Ruf-Betten

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Single Sided Mattress

Double Sided Mattress

Segment by Application

Private Households

Hotels

Hospitals

Other

