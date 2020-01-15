Logistics Management Services Market 2019 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Key Developments, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025
In 2018, the global Logistics Management Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Logistics Management Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics Management Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
3PLink
Awery Airline Management Software
LA WMS
TrakIT
Pantonium
SCP
Cargonet
Gensoft Logistics ERP
LOTEBOX
CargoWise One
AFSYS
Catapult QMS
CMS WorldLink
INNFINITY Resource Management
Load Tracking Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Parcel Management
Warehouse Management
Handling and Order Processing
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive Industry
Manufacture
Pharmaceutical Industry
Machinery Industry
Food and Beverage Industry
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Logistics Management Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Logistics Management Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Parcel Management
1.4.3 Warehouse Management
1.4.4 Handling and Order Processing
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Logistics Management Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive Industry
1.5.3 Manufacture
1.5.4 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.5.5 Machinery Industry
1.5.6 Food and Beverage Industry
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 3PLink
12.1.1 3PLink Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Logistics Management Services Introduction
12.1.4 3PLink Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 3PLink Recent Development
12.2 Awery Airline Management Software
12.2.1 Awery Airline Management Software Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Logistics Management Services Introduction
12.2.4 Awery Airline Management Software Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Awery Airline Management Software Recent Development
12.3 LA WMS
12.3.1 LA WMS Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Logistics Management Services Introduction
12.3.4 LA WMS Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 LA WMS Recent Development
12.4 TrakIT
12.4.1 TrakIT Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Logistics Management Services Introduction
12.4.4 TrakIT Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 TrakIT Recent Development
12.5 Pantonium
12.5.1 Pantonium Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Logistics Management Services Introduction
12.5.4 Pantonium Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Pantonium Recent Development
12.6 SCP
12.6.1 SCP Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Logistics Management Services Introduction
12.6.4 SCP Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 SCP Recent Development
12.7 Cargonet
12.7.1 Cargonet Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Logistics Management Services Introduction
12.7.4 Cargonet Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Cargonet Recent Development
12.8 Gensoft Logistics ERP
12.8.1 Gensoft Logistics ERP Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Logistics Management Services Introduction
12.8.4 Gensoft Logistics ERP Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Gensoft Logistics ERP Recent Development
12.9 LOTEBOX
12.9.1 LOTEBOX Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Logistics Management Services Introduction
12.9.4 LOTEBOX Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 LOTEBOX Recent Development
12.10 CargoWise One
12.10.1 CargoWise One Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Logistics Management Services Introduction
12.10.4 CargoWise One Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 CargoWise One Recent Development
12.11 AFSYS
12.12 Catapult QMS
12.13 CMS WorldLink
12.14 INNFINITY Resource Management
12.15 Load Tracking Software
Continued…..
