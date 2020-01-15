Low Intensity Sweeteners Market Analysis by Major Companies, Size, Segmentation, Market Dynamics
Low Intensity Sweeteners market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Low Intensity Sweeteners Market.
About Low Intensity Sweeteners Industry
Low Intensity Sweeteners market size will grow from USD 1.36 Billion in 2017 to USD 1.91 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 5.8%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.
Rising demand for low calorie products and rising health awareness among consumer groups globally have boosted the demand for low-intensity sweeteners. Other factors such as the use of natural ingredients in the sweeteners production are also supporting the growth of the overall demand for low-intensity sweeteners. Compared to regular sugar, low-intensity sweeteners provide similar sweetness but with low calories when used in various applications. The amount of low-intensity sweeteners use varies with the functionality and sweetness value across various applications. Beverages find a major application for low-intensity sweeteners, as there are different variants available which enable unique tastes and extend the shelf life of the beverage products compared to regular sugar. The production and consumption of low-intensity sweeteners is governed by various food regulatory organizations globally. Likewise, the trade of the low-intensity sweeteners is also influenced by the regulations.
Companies which are Transforming Low Intensity Sweeteners Market are:-
Cargill, Inc. (U.S.) , Ingredion (U.S.) , Roquette Freres SA (France) , Matsutani (Japan) , Südzucker AG (Germany) , Purecircle (Malaysia) , Mitsui (Japan) , Tate and Lyle (U.K.), , , , , , , , , , , ,
By Type
Xylitol , Tagatose , Allulose , Trehalose , Isomaltulose
By Application
Bakery , Beverages , Confectionery , Dairy, ICE Cream & Deserts , Table-Top Sweetener
Regions Covered in Low Intensity Sweeteners Market are :-
- North and South America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- India
