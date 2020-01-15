Magnetic Field Sensors 2017 Global Market – Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Key Players – Analysis to 2022

Magnetic field sensors are used to measure magnetic flux and/or the strength and direction of a magnetic field. They are used mainly in scientific measurement, navigation, and industrial applications. Magnetic field sensors are widely used in automotive, electronics and modern industry to measure the current, position, direction and other physical parameters by induced magnetic field intensity. Magnetic sensors can be classified according to whether they measure the total magnetic field or the vector components of the magnetic field. The techniques used to produce both types of magnetic sensors encompass many aspects of physics and electronics.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Magnetic Field Sensors in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Diodes

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

MEMSic, Inc. (USA)

TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzland)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Analog Devices, Inc. (USA)

Alps Electric(Japan)

Melexis NV (Belgium)

Micronas Semiconductor (Switzland)

AMS AG (Australia)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hall Effect Type

AMR Type

GMR Type

Other Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Applications

Other Type

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Magnetic Field Sensors Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) Magnetic Field Sensors Description

2.1.1.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) Magnetic Field Sensors Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) Magnetic Field Sensors Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) Magnetic Field Sensors Product Introduction

2.1.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) Magnetic Field Sensors Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.1.3.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) Magnetic Field Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) Magnetic Field Sensors Market Share in Global in 2016

2.2 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) Magnetic Field Sensors Description

2.2.1.2 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) Magnetic Field Sensors Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) Magnetic Field Sensors Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) Magnetic Field Sensors Product Introduction

2.2.3 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) Magnetic Field Sensors Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.2.3.1 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) Magnetic Field Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) Magnetic Field Sensors Market Share in Global in 2016

2.3 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Magnetic Field Sensors Description

2.3.1.2 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Magnetic Field Sensors Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Magnetic Field Sensors Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Magnetic Field Sensors Product Introduction

2.3.3 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Magnetic Field Sensors Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.3.3.1 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Magnetic Field Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Magnetic Field Sensors Market Share in Global in 2016

2.4 Diodes

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Diodes Magnetic Field Sensors Description

2.4.1.2 Diodes Magnetic Field Sensors Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Diodes Magnetic Field Sensors Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Diodes Magnetic Field Sensors Product Introduction

2.4.3 Diodes Magnetic Field Sensors Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.4.3.1 Diodes Magnetic Field Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Diodes Magnetic Field Sensors Market Share in Global in 2016

2.5 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

..…..Continued