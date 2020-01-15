Maltitol Market to Register Steady Growth During 2017 – 2025

Maltitol syrup Market: Introduction

Maltitol syrup is a liquid form of maltitol, a hydrogenated starch hydrolysate, generally used as a substitute to sugar. Maltitol syrup finds huge application in the food and beverage as well as pharmaceutical industry. Maltitol contains more than 75% of the sweetness of sucrose and is considered to possess nearly identical properties. Maltitol syrup is a sugar free, low calorie and non-cariogenic bulk sweetener. Maltitol syrup is also a cost effective alternative product to intense sweeteners. As per the visual aspect, maltitol syrup is a clear and colorless syrup. The product is available in the market in the form of different grades ranging between 55 and 75% of dry basis. Apart from being a sweetener, maltitol syrup is also used as humectant, texturizer, stabilizer and bulking agent. Owing to several benefit of maltitol, the demand for maltitol syrup is anticipated to witness significant demand across the globe. This in turn may significantly contribute to the global maltitol syrup market during the forecast period.

Maltitol syrup Market: Dynamics

Maltitol syrup is a substitute of sugar and have almost half the calories. Growing health consciousness regarding the high calorie food items is leading towards raising awareness for sugar free products among the consumers is considered to be one of the key factor driving the demand of maltitol syrup across the globe. Maltitol syrup also finds its application in baked goods, candy, mouthwash, toothpaste, desserts and other sweet items. This in turn is anticipated to positively impact the growing market of maltitol syrup in the near future. Maltitol is found naturally in some fruits and vegetables hence are also preferred for medications applications. Increasing use of maltitol syrup in the pharmaceutical industry is also considered as one of the major factor contributing to the growth of global maltitol syrup market during the forecast period.

Although there aren’t any major health concern with the use of maltitol, the maltitol syrup may have few side effects depending on the quantity of the consumption and the reaction of the body. High consumption of maltitol syrup may contribute to variety of digestive disturbance and gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal discomfort, flatulence (gas), and bloating. This in turn is anticipated to be a key factor restraining the growth of the global maltitol syrup market. Another major factor considered to restrain the growth of the global maltitol syrup market is the growing number of sugar or sweeteners alternatives with lesser side effects.

Maltitol syrup Market: Segment

The global Maltitol syrup market has been segmented by application and by end use

By type of application, the global Maltitol syrup market is segmented as:

Chewing gums

Snacks bars

Sweet biscuits

Mouthwash & Toothpaste

Chocolate

Dairy and frozen dessert

Others

By type of end use, the global Maltitol syrup market is segmented as:

Food and beverage industry

Chemicals and Pharmaceutical Industry

Maltitol syrup Market: Regional Outlook

Maltitol is considered to be the most common artificial sweetener used commercially. Owing to the benefits such as helping in weight loss, managing diabetes, pleasant aftertaste, no tooth decay and others the market for maltitol syrup is estimated to project significant growth during the forecast period. Growing health concerns particularly regarding the obesity and diabetes is fueling the demand for sugar alternatives such as maltitol syrup subsequently adding to the global maltitol syrup market. Large scale food and beverage industry in the developed regions such as North America and Europe is anticipated to dominate in the global maltitol syrup market. Developing countries in Asia pacific region including India, China and AESAN is estimated to project significant growth in the global maltitol syrup market during the forecast period.

Maltitol syrup Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Maltitol syrup market include:

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners

Dancheng CAIXIN Sugar Industry Co. Ltd.

Cargill, Incorporated

SPI Polyols, Inc.

Towa Chemical Industry Co. LTD.

Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co.,Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Maltitol syrup market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Maltitol syrup market segments such as geographies, valve type, and vehicle type.