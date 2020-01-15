Matcha Powder Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
This report studies the global Matcha Powder market status and forecast, categorizes the global Matcha Powder market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Aiya
Marushichi Seicha
ShaoXing Royal Tea
ITOEn
Marukyu Koyamaen
ujimatcha
Yanoen
AOI Seicha
DoMatcha
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Drinking-use Matcha Tea
Additive-use Matcha Tea
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Drinking Tea
Pastry
Ice Cream
Beverage
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Matcha Powder Market Research Report 2018
1 Matcha Powder Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Matcha Powder
1.2 Matcha Powder Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Matcha Powder Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Matcha Powder Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Drinking-use Matcha Tea
1.2.4 Additive-use Matcha Tea
1.3 Global Matcha Powder Segment by Application
1.3.1 Matcha Powder Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Drinking Tea
1.3.3 Pastry
1.3.4 Ice Cream
1.3.5 Beverage
1.4 Global Matcha Powder Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Matcha Powder Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 Asia-Pacific Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 South America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Middle East & Africa Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Matcha Powder (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Matcha Powder Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Matcha Powder Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
7 Global Matcha Powder Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Aiya
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Matcha Powder Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Aiya Matcha Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Marushichi Seicha
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Matcha Powder Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Marushichi Seicha Matcha Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 ShaoXing Royal Tea
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Matcha Powder Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 ShaoXing Royal Tea Matcha Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 ITOEn
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Matcha Powder Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 ITOEn Matcha Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Marukyu Koyamaen
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Matcha Powder Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Marukyu Koyamaen Matcha Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 ujimatcha
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Matcha Powder Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 ujimatcha Matcha Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Yanoen
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Matcha Powder Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Yanoen Matcha Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
