MATERNITY INTIMATE WEAR MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report studies the global Maternity Intimate Wear market status and forecast, categorizes the global Maternity Intimate Wear market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Maternity intimate wear is a series of intimate wear which is designed for the pregnant women and nursing women. As women’s body type will change when they are pregnant or have babies, maternity intimate wear’s design focuses on comfort, fit and convenience.

Geographical segmentation of the global maternity intimate wear market: Americas, Europe, Asia and other. The Europe region accounted for the largest share of the market. With the high fashion conscious consumers, through media and publicity, and the increase in online sale are some drivers for the growth in the market.

Labor costs continue to rise, resulting in maternity intimate wear production costs and prices rise followed; but the use and development of innovative fabrics exterior design and new features will increase the added value of bra.

The global Maternity Intimate Wear market is valued at 4110 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 5970 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Destination Maternity

JoJo Maman Bebe

Thyme Maternity

NOPPIES

Tytex A/S

Mothercare

Hanes

Cake Maternity

Lamaze Intimates

Rosemadame

JoynCleon

Bravado

Hotmilk

Amoralia

BelaBumBum

You! Lingerie

UKIMAMI

Mamaway

Gennie’s

Mereville

Mammy Village

Huibao

Tingmei

Merries

JOYmom

Yunxiang

IQQI

Yunzhicai

Mammy’s Secret

Lovesmama

Yunhao Shiguang

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Bra

Panty

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

On-line

Franchised Store

Shopping mall and Supermarket

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Maternity Intimate Wear sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Maternity Intimate Wear manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market Research Report 2018

1 Maternity Intimate Wear Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Maternity Intimate Wear

1.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Bra

1.2.4 Panty

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Segment by Application

1.3.1 Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 On-line

1.3.3 Franchised Store

1.3.4 Shopping mall and Supermarket

1.4 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Maternity Intimate Wear (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Maternity Intimate Wear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Maternity Intimate Wear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Maternity Intimate Wear Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Maternity Intimate Wear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Maternity Intimate Wear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Maternity Intimate Wear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Maternity Intimate Wear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Maternity Intimate Wear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Maternity Intimate Wear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Maternity Intimate Wear Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Maternity Intimate Wear Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Maternity Intimate Wear Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Maternity Intimate Wear Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Maternity Intimate Wear Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Maternity Intimate Wear Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

……Continued

