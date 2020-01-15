Mobile Business Intelligence Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Industry Applications, Key Developments And Forecast To 2025

— Global Mobile Business Intelligence Market

Mobile business intelligence refers to deployment of business data on to mobile devices such as smart phones, tablets etc. Many key benefits of Mobile Business intelligence including increased competitive advantage, customer satisfaction, improved ROI and workforce productivity. Mobile business intelligence tools enable the mobile users to get business insights by analyzing data with the help of applications for mobile and smart devices.

The key players covered in this study

SAP SE

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Microstrategy

SAS Institute

Tableau Software

Information Builders

Tibco Software

Yellowfin International

Qlik Technologies

Zoho

Over the last few years, the use of Mobile business intelligence tools to make business decisions has been making its way to the forefront, with organizations of all sizes gaining insights from past data with the help of Mobile business intelligence tools. Mobile business intelligence market is one of the greatly increasing market due to increase in use of smartphones, tablet PCs and other mobile devices at work place. Moreover, many organizations are looking to leverage the ability to receive and disseminate reporting and analytics from mobile devices in order to stay informed, make timely decisions and boost productivity.

In 2018, the global Mobile Business Intelligence market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Business Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Business Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare and Pharma

Automotive

Consumer Packaged Goods

Retail

Energy

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Business Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Business Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

