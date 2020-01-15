NETWORK MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2017 – 2021

NMS manages computer networks over a wide range of network devices and software. It monitors, controls, configures, troubleshoots, plans, allocates, deploys, and coordinates network-based business operations in network devices. The software also enables network managers to supervise individual components within a network management framework spread across geographies. It helps small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises reduce their operational costs by centralizing the contact center of the network and allowing easy adaptation to network changes. Integration of network-based tools, such as network performance, monitoring management, and network configurations management, can help organizations in operating and controlling the whole network cycle. In addition, automated transmission devices implemented by organizations have increased the demand for network management services and solutions.

The analysts forecast the global network management software market to grow at a CAGR of 6.44% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global network management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1120087-global-network-management-software-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Network Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• CA Technologies

• HPE

• IBM

• NETSCOUT

• SolarWinds

Other prominent vendors

• Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

• Avaya

• Axence

• BMC Software

• InfoVista

• ITelSib

• Juniper Networks

• ManageEngine

• netikus.net

• Paessler

• Spiceworks

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1120087-global-network-management-software-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Functions of network management

• Network management protocols

• Network management architecture

• Network structures

PART 05: Economic overview

• Economic overview of IT sector

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market assumptions

• Market size and forecast

PART 07: Five forces analysis

• Five forces analysis

PART 08: Deployment models

• Global NMS market by deployment model

• Global NMS market by deployment

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/network-management-software-market-global-key-players-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2017-2021_155535.html

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Global NMS market by geography

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 10: Buying criteria

• Buying criteria

PART 11: Market drivers

• Increased adoption of virtualization products

• Increase in regulatory compliance requirements

• Need for revenue management

• Threat to network security

PART 12: Market challenges

• Threat from open-source NMS

• Complexity in implementation of NMS

• Need to maintain balance between network efficiency and high responsiveness

• Unavailability of automated tools to support revenue assurance process

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

• Automation of NMS tools

• Outsourcing of network management division to managed service providers

• Adoption of integrated revenue optimization solutions

• High demand for customized NMS

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com