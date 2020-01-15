New Report on Global Valves Market 2018 Edition

Global Valves Industry

This report studies the global Valves market status and forecast, categorizes the global Valves market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Valves is a mechanical device that regulates, directs or controls the flow of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized solids, or slurries) by opening, closing, or partially obstructing various passageways. There are many types of valve, including stop (isolation) valves，regulating valves，back-flow prevention valves，pressure-relief valves and so on.They are majorly used in water controlling for irrigation as well as industrial, military, commercial, residential, and transport sectors. Such as drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation, oil and gas, power generation, mining, water reticulation, sewage and chemical manufacturing.

Different types of valves are available: gate, globe, plug, ball, butterfly, check, diaphragm, pinch, pressure relief, control valves etc. Each of these types has a number of models, each with different features and functional capabilities. Some valves are self-operated while others manually or with an actuator or pneumatic or hydraulic is operated. In the report, it includes all kinds of valves.

For industry structure analysis, the valves industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top 10 producers account for less than 30% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production area of valves, also the leader in the whole valves industry. Europe and China also produce large amount of valves per year.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of valves producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the steel price. This year, as the downturn of global steel industry, the valves price would keep decreasing for at least the following 5 years.

For forecast, the global valves revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 1~2%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of valves. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The global Valves market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Johnson Controls

Emerson

Flowserve

Kitz Group

Cameron

IMI

Crane Company

Metso

Circor Energy

KSB Group

Pentair

Watts

Velan

SWI Valve

Neway

Henan Kaifeng High Pressure Valve

CNNC Sufa Technology Industry

Jiangsu Shentong Valve

Beijing Valve General Factory

Shandong Yidu Valve Group

Dazhong Valve Group

SHK Valve Group

Dalian DV Valve

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Gate Valves

Control Valves

Ball Valves

Butterfly Valve

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Oil & Gas or Energy Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Chemical Industry

Steel Industry

Other Industrial

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Valves capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Valves manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Valves are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Valves Manufacturers

Valves Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Valves Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Valves market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Valves Market Research Report 2018

1 Valves Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Valves

1.2 Valves Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Valves Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Valves Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Gate Valves

1.2.4 Control Valves

1.2.5 Ball Valves

1.2.6 Butterfly Valve

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Valves Segment by Application

1.3.1 Valves Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Oil & Gas or Energy Industry

1.3.3 Water Treatment Industry

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.3.5 Steel Industry

1.3.6 Other Industrial

1.4 Global Valves Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Valves Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Valves (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Valves Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Valves Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Valves Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Valves Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Valves Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Valves Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Valves Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Valves Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Valves Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Valves Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Valves Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Valves Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Valves Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Valves Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Valves Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Valves Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Valves Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Valves Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Valves Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Valves Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Valves Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Valves Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Valves Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Valves Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Valves Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Valves Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Valves Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Valves Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Valves Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Valves Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Valves Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Valves Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Valves Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Valves Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Valves Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Valves Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Valves Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Valves Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Valves Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Johnson Controls

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Valves Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Johnson Controls Valves Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Emerson

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Valves Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Emerson Valves Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Flowserve

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Valves Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Flowserve Valves Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Kitz Group

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Valves Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Kitz Group Valves Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Cameron

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Valves Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Cameron Valves Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 IMI

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Valves Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 IMI Valves Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Crane Company

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Valves Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Crane Company Valves Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Metso

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Valves Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Metso Valves Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Circor Energy

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Valves Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Circor Energy Valves Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 KSB Group

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Valves Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 KSB Group Valves Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Pentair

7.12 Watts

7.13 Velan

7.14 SWI Valve

7.15 Neway

7.16 Henan Kaifeng High Pressure Valve

7.17 Henan Kaifeng High Pressure Valve

7.18 CNNC Sufa Technology Industry

7.19 Jiangsu Shentong Valve

7.20 Beijing Valve General Factory

7.21 Shandong Yidu Valve Group

7.22 Dazhong Valve Group

7.23 SHK Valve Group

7.24 Dalian DV Valve

8 Valves Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Valves Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Valves

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Valves Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Valves Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

Continued…….

