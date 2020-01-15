NUCLEAR MEDICINE/RADIOPHARMACEUTIC MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
This report studies the global market size of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic include
China Isotope Radiation
Dongcheng
Jaco
Ciaeriar
Advanced Molecular-imaging Solution
Shanghai Atom Kexing
Cardinal Health
Mallinckrodt
GE Healthcare
Lantheus Medical Imaging
Bayer Healthcare
Bracco Imaging
Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products
Nordion
Advanced Accelerator Applications
Iba Molecular Imaging
Market Size Split by Type
Diagnostic
Therapeutic
Market Size Split by Application
Oncology
Thyroid
Cardiology
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Diagnostic
1.4.3 Therapeutic
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Oncology
1.5.3 Thyroid
1.5.4 Cardiology
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Size
2.1.1 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 China Isotope Radiation
11.1.1 China Isotope Radiation Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic
11.1.4 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Dongcheng
11.2.1 Dongcheng Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic
11.2.4 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Jaco
11.3.1 Jaco Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic
11.3.4 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Ciaeriar
11.4.1 Ciaeriar Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic
11.4.4 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Advanced Molecular-imaging Solution
11.5.1 Advanced Molecular-imaging Solution Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic
11.5.4 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Shanghai Atom Kexing
11.6.1 Shanghai Atom Kexing Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic
11.6.4 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Cardinal Health
11.7.1 Cardinal Health Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic
11.7.4 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Mallinckrodt
11.8.1 Mallinckrodt Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic
11.8.4 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 GE Healthcare
11.9.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic
11.9.4 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Lantheus Medical Imaging
11.10.1 Lantheus Medical Imaging Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic
11.10.4 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 Bayer Healthcare
11.12 Bracco Imaging
11.13 Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products
11.14 Nordion
11.15 Advanced Accelerator Applications
11.16 Iba Molecular Imaging
……Continued
