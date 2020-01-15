OUTDOOR ADVERTISING MARKET 2018: GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2023

The Global Outdoor Advertising market size will be XX million (USD) in 2023, from the XX million (USD) in 2017, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of XX% from between 2017 and 2023.

This report studies the global Outdoor Advertising market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the top 5 Outdoor Advertising players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2018, the top players including

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

JCDecaux

Lamar Advertising Company

Outfront Media Inc.

Str?er

Adam Outdoor Advertising

Bell media

Captive Network

CBS Outdoor

CEMUSA

EPAMEDIA

Fairway Outdoor Advertising

Focus Media holding limited

Affichage Holding

News outdoor

Air Media

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top players in these regions, from 2013 to 2018 (forecast), like

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Billboards

Street Furniture

Transit Displays

Others

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Outdoor Advertising in each application, can be divided into

Food & Beverage Industry

Vehicles Industry

Health and Medical Industry

Commercial and Personal Services

Consumer Goods

Others

