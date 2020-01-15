REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEMS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report studies the global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Real-time locating systems (RTLS, also known as real-time location systems) are local systems for the identification and tracking of the location of assets and/or persons in real or near-real-time.

Real-time locating systems (RTLS) are used to automatically identify and track the location of objects or people in real time, usually within a building or other contained area. Wireless RTLS tags are attached to objects or worn by people, and in most RTLS, fixed reference points receive wireless signals from tags to determine their location.

In 2017, the global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 32.0% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Axcess International

Plus Location Systems

Decawave

Intelligent Insites

Bespoon

RF Technologies

Borda Technology

Purelink

Teletracking Technologies

Sonitor Technologies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

RFID

Wi-Fi

Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

Infrared (IR)

Ultrasound

ZigBee

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Other RTLS Technologies

Market segment by Application, split into

Employee Management

Clinical Monitoring

Asset Monitoring

Patient Safety

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

