Solid Tumor Testing Market in the US 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Solid tumor testing is a medical procedure that helps in the early detection of cancer. It is done to avoid the spread of cancerous cells throughout the body and allow for effective treatment.
The analysts forecast the solid tumor testing market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 10.72% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the solid tumor testing market in the US for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The report, Solid Tumor Testing Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Agilent Technologies
• Becton, Dickinson and Company
• Danaher
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche
• Illumina
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
Market driver
• Growing prevalence of cancer
Market challenge
• High cost of sequencing
Market trend
• Adoption of NGS in cancer diagnostics
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
• Segmentation by technology
• Comparison by technology
• Conventional testing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Non-conventional testing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by end-user
• Comparison by end-user
• Hospitals – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Diagnostic laboratories – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Academic and research institutes – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Adoption of NGS in cancer diagnostics
• Preference for liquid biopsy over traditional biopsy
• Increase in investment in cancer research
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Agilent Technologies
• Becton, Dickinson and Company
• Danaher
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche
• Illumina
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
Continued….
