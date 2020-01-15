Video Analysis(VA) 2018 Global Market Key Players
This report focuses on the global Video Analysis(VA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Analysis(VA) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Video Analysis(VA) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
IntelliVision
Robert Bosch GmbH
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Axis Communications AB
Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.
Objectvideo, Inc.
Avigilon
Qognify
PureTech Systems
VCA Technology
DVTEL
ObjectVideo
Sony
Panasonic
PELCO
Honeywell Security
Siemens
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI Sector
Government Sector
Healthcare Sector
Industrial Sector
Retail Sector
Transport and Logistics sector
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video Analysis(VA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Video Analysis(VA) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Video Analysis(VA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Video Analysis(VA) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI Sector
1.5.3 Government Sector
1.5.4 Healthcare Sector
1.5.5 Industrial Sector
1.5.6 Retail Sector
1.5.7 Transport and Logistics sector
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Video Analysis(VA) Market Size
2.2 Video Analysis(VA) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Video Analysis(VA) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Video Analysis(VA) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Video Analysis(VA) Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Video Analysis(VA) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 IntelliVision
12.2.1 IntelliVision Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Video Analysis(VA) Introduction
12.2.4 IntelliVision Revenue in Video Analysis(VA) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 IntelliVision Recent Development
12.3 Robert Bosch GmbH
12.3.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Video Analysis(VA) Introduction
12.3.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Revenue in Video Analysis(VA) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development
12.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.
12.4.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Video Analysis(VA) Introduction
12.4.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Video Analysis(VA) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Honeywell International, Inc.
12.5.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Video Analysis(VA) Introduction
12.5.4 Honeywell International, Inc. Revenue in Video Analysis(VA) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Honeywell International, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Axis Communications AB
12.6.1 Axis Communications AB Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Video Analysis(VA) Introduction
12.6.4 Axis Communications AB Revenue in Video Analysis(VA) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Axis Communications AB Recent Development
12.7 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.
12.7.1 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Video Analysis(VA) Introduction
12.7.4 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. Revenue in Video Analysis(VA) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. Recent Development
Continued…….
