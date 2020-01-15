WIFI / 802.11 MODULES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES, INDUSTRY TRENDS AND SEGMENTATION FORECAST TO 2023
This report studies the global WiFi / 802.11 Modules market status and forecast, categorizes the global WiFi / 802.11 Modules market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Murata Electronics
USI
Taiyo Yuden
AzureWave
TI
Silicon Labs
LSR
RF-LINK
Broadlink
Advantech B+B SmartWorx
Mi
MXCHIP
Silex Technology
Microchip Technology
Longsys
Particle
HF
Adafruit
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Research Report 2018
1 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of WiFi / 802.11 Modules
1.2 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Universal Wi-Fi Module
1.2.3 Router Scheme Wi-Fi Module
Embedded Wi-Fi Module
1.3 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Segment by Application
1.3.1 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Smart Appliances
1.3.3 Handheld Mobile Devices
1.3.4 Medical and Industrial Testing Instruments
1.3.5 Smart Grid
1.3.6 Router
1.4 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of WiFi / 802.11 Modules (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…………….
7 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Murata Electronics
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Murata Electronics WiFi / 802.11 Modules Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 USI
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 USI WiFi / 802.11 Modules Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Taiyo Yuden
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Taiyo Yuden WiFi / 802.11 Modules Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 AzureWave
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 AzureWave WiFi / 802.11 Modules Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 TI
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 TI WiFi / 802.11 Modules Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Silicon Labs
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Silicon Labs WiFi / 802.11 Modules Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
……..CONTINUED
