Wireless Chipsets Market to Benefit from Rapid Technological Advancements During the Forecast Period

A wireless chipsets are a part of internal hardware made to enable a device to communicate and connect to another wireless device. A wireless adapter or chipset internet card is an inner hardware design, which is used in wireless communication systems or computer to connect with other devices. The market is expected to grow with a double digit CAGR. The consumers shift towards portable devices coupled with the increase usage of wireless devices increases the use of wireless chipsets

The growth of the market is fueled by increased demand of the wireless devices and increased application areas of wireless chipsets. In addition, the shift from wired to wireless technology acts as a driving force for the wireless chipsets market. Some other drivers for this market are fast growth in the tablets and PC market and technology advancement related to the communications protocol and introduction of frequency bands in some emerging countries. However, complex inserted systems increases the cost of production and swiftly changing technological requirements acts as a restraint for the market.

The total market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and technology. The segmentation by type includes mobile ZigBee chipsets, WiMAX chipsets, wireless/Wi-Fi chipsets, LTE chipsets and wireless display/video chipsets. The application segment includes Computers, laptops, mobile phone, global positioning system (GPS), routers and other wireless devices. The technology segment includes such as HD Display and Video, Low-power WLAN, Dual-protocol ZigBee and Multi-mode LTE. The market can be segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

The key players of the wireless chipsets market are Greenpeak Technologies Ltd., Atmel Corporation, Altair Semiconductor, Inc., Amimon Ltd., Gainspan Corporation, Broadcom Corporation, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Intel Corporation and GCT Semiconductor Inc., among others.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



