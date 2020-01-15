Worldwide Addiction Treatment Market will reach 5020 million US$ by 2023 – Top Players are Cipla, Allergan, Alkermes, Pfizer, Orexo and Other

Drug addiction is a chronic, recurrent disease characterized by the uncontrolled application of an addictive drug. In recent years, the abuse of exogenous opioids (such as morphine and heroin) has become a serious social problem. It does not care about the physical and mental health of the abuser himself. It also has disastrous consequences for families and society. Opioid withdrawal is extremely difficult once it is abused.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Addiction Treatment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Drug addiction is a chronic, recurrent brain disease that seriously damages health and causes enormous social problems. Relapse is one of the main characteristics of drug addiction, and it is also the main problem to be solved in the treatment of drug addiction. The high relapse rate is the biggest challenge facing drug addiction medicine.

The worldwide market for Addiction Treatment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 5020 million US$ in 2023, from 3540 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cipla

Allergan

Alkermes

Pfizer

Orexo

GlaxoSmithKiline

Purdue Pharma

Mallinckrodt

Reckitt Benckiser

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Alcohol Addiction Treatment

Tobacco/Nicotine Addiction Treatment

Tobacco/Nicotine Addiction Treatment

Other Substance Addiction Treatment

Request Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3486617-global-addiction-treatment-market-by-manufacturers-regions-type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Outpatient Treatment Center

Residential Treatment Center

Inpatient Treatment Center

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Addiction Treatment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Addiction Treatment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Addiction Treatment, with sales, revenue, and price of Addiction Treatment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Addiction Treatment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Addiction Treatment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Addiction Treatment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Addiction Treatment Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global Addiction Treatment Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Addiction Treatment by Countries

6 Europe Addiction Treatment by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Addiction Treatment by Countries

8 South America Addiction Treatment by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Addiction Treatment by Countries

10 Global Addiction Treatment Market Segment by Type

11 Global Addiction Treatment Market Segment by Application

12 Addiction Treatment Market Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)